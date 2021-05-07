Sidney Middle School's (SMS) seventh grade staff has selected Monica Steinbeisser for the April Student of the Month.
A responsible student, Monica is very diligent on her schoolwork, which is always neat and well-done. She is constantly pushing herself out of her comfort zone to learn and accomplish new things. Monica is also respectful of her peers and teachers at SMS.
A member of student council as well as Builder’s Club, Monica is actively working to improve her school and community. Monica is also involved in CHICS club and band at SMS.
Monica is the daughter of Sara and Eric Steinbeisser.