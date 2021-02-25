HELENA – As a part of the recently passed federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act) of 2021, $2.75 billion of federal dollars has been directed to the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public School (EANS) fund. Montana’s share of that amount is $12.8 million. This funding addresses the impact of COVID-19 on non-public, low-income schools by providing services or assistance to those most impacted by educational disruptions.
Elsie Artnzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction: “This past year all schools and students have experienced the effect on teaching and learning that the coronavirus has caused. My commitment to all Montana students is providing access to educational opportunities, which support every learner’s potential. Ensuring continuity of learning is my promise in reaching every student across Montana.”
The timeline for the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) administration of the program is as follows:
- February 22, 2021 OPI submits to U. S. Department of Education (DOE) its notice of intent to participate in federal EANS program
- February 23, 2021 DOE confirms it receive OPI’s notice
- February 24, 2021 OPI receives award of EANS funds
OPI has 30 days from February 24, 2021 to distribute EANS program information to non-public schools and make available an application non-public schools will need to submit to OPI to receive services or assistance under EANS.
After the OPI receives an application, it will have 30 days to process the application so that an eligible, non-public, low-income non-public and homeschools impacted by educational disruptions to begin receiving services and assistance.
To the extent that it is possible, OPI will obligate all EANS fund no later than six months from the time it received the funds.
Home schools in Montana are statutorily recognized no different than a private school – both are nonpublic schools. There are 115 private schools in Montana that enroll 7,600 students, and Montana’s 5,747 home schools enroll 9,875 students.