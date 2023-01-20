Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
“The work of this task force will reshape the teaching and learning of math in all Montana classrooms,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “During my time in office, I have revised 5 of our 11 teaching and learning state content standards so that our children have a successful path toward academic success. I encourage all Montanans interested in Mathematics to apply for this task force.”
The Task Force includes both a Revision/Writing Team, as well as a Review Team. The Task Force members will be chosen from applicants representing a variety of stakeholders who are involved with K-12 mathematics instruction across Montana such as:
Parents
Teachers
Curriculum experts
School leaders
Business leaders
Community members
Rural representatives
Native representatives
The Mathematics Standards Review Task Force can expect to meet throughout the Revision Phase which runs from April through August of 2023. Specific dates for the Task Force meetings will be shared with successful applicants upon notification of selection. Participants will also use online tools to collaborate throughout this phase of the standards review process.
Please submit the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force Application no later than Friday, February 10, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. All applicants for the Mathematics Review Task Force will be notified via e-mail by March 31, 2023.