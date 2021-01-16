HELENA - Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announces her full support for the proposed revisions related to school admission in House Bill 68. The bill was introduced by Representative Marta Bertoglio a retired Major in the United States Air Force and former school board trustee.
“Montana has one of the highest rates of veterans per capita in the nation. Many of these families live in a constant state of transition that can impact the learning needs of their children,” said Superintendent Arntzen. “We owe it to these families to do everything we can to honor their sacrifice. I am humbled to support a bill that will ease military families’ burden by allowing them to enroll their children in public school without first establishing a residence.”
The bill will revise laws related to school admission and ensure children of military families relocating to Montana under military orders are allowed to preliminarily enroll in school prior to establishing residency. Under HB 68 school trustees are allowed some flexibility to assign and admit children to public schools under exceptional circumstances and within the provisions outlined in the bill.