Superintendent Elsie Arntzen welcomed Cedar Rose as the Office of Public Instruction’s (OPI) new Assessment Director. The Assessment Director provides training on assessment administration and test security, develops resources, and conducts professional development to ensure effective statewide assessments. The director is also the OPI liaison to the Technical Advisory Committee, which ensures the validity and reliability of test scores and fairness in testing all students. Ms. Rose will lead a team of five OPI specialists that help implement assessments around our state. These assessments include:
Smarter Balance Assessment (SBAC)
Montana Science Assessment (MSA)
Multi-State Alternate Assessment (MSAA)
Alternate Montana Science Assessment (AMSA)
ACT with Writing
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) Pilot Program
“Cedar Rose has the expertise and dedication to lead innovation for our students,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “This innovation is reflected in our MAST pilot program, which directly connects teaching and learning. Our Montana teachers and families will benefit from Ms. Rose’s experience as a Montana educator.”
“My background as a classroom teacher allows me to see that assessment is a cornerstone of student learning,” said OPI Assessment Director Cedar Rose. “Quality assessment provides educators meaningful feedback to design and implement quality instruction. I am eager to help Montana’s students through the lens of assessment.”
Cedar Rose lives in Missoula with her daughter and husband. She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Montana. She started her teaching career in Missoula and taught elementary math and science for nine years. Cedar earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Montana State University and holds a Montana Administrator License.