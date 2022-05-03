HELENA – Superintendent Arntzen is asking all Montanans to nominate 2023 Teacher of the Year candidates during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6. The Teacher of the Year award recognizes teachers who elevate student success by empowering classroom innovation and enhancing pathways to teacher leadership.
Anyone can fill out the simple nomination form before May 13. Teachers may self-nominate by filling out an application before June 24. All nominated teachers will be contacted and asked to fill out an application. Applications can be sent to MTTOY@mt.gov.
“As a former teacher, I understand the dedication that teachers give to our students, families, and communities,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “Our great Montana teachers deserve recognition every day for strengthening the connection with students and learning. I am asking all communities to support their teacher champions.”
July-August 2022 Applications reviewed by committees
Mid-September 2022 - Finalists selected by the state committee
Mid-September 2022 - Finalists interviewed by the state committee, MT TOY selected
October 2022 - National Teacher of the Year Application Due to CCSSO
February 2023 - MT TOY begins duties and NTOY activities
Montana’s program is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program conducted by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), of which Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is a member. The 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year will go on to represent Montana in the national program next year.
Bill Stockton from Arlee Public Schools is the current 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year. To watch Bill Stockton speak about the importance of being a teacher, please click here.