The Svarre and Dayton Foundations have announced scholarship recipients for 2021. Earning a $6,000 Svarre Foundation Scholarship were Daniel Schneider and Hudson Severson of Sidney High School. Schneider plans to attend Montana State University to study nursing and Severson plans to attend Washington State University to study microbiology. Receiving a $6,000 Dayton Foundation Scholarship were Brady Buxbaum of Fairview High School, who will be attending Lynn’s Welding Academy in Bismarck; and Ali Merritt of Sidney High School, who will be attending Montana State University to major in animal science.
Svarre and Dayton Foundation Scholarships awarded
