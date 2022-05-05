Jett Reynolds

Jett Reynolds is The Base Youth of the Month. He is the son of Riley and Anna Reynolds.

He has 2 siblings, Blakley and Jude. Jett is a 3rd grader in Mrs. Diede's class at Central Elementary. He is in the yellow group at BGC.

His favorite activity at the club is Football and his favorite subject in school is P.E. He wants to play Hockey when he grows up.



