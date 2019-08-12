1. A new meal policy change will be implemented this year, allowing students to only charge three meals before payment is required. Before, there were no limits on the number of meals students could charge, leading to a lot of outstanding dollars owed to the school. Rest assured, Superintendent Monte Silk said while the new policy does require parents to pay up, "There will be no lunch shaming in Sidney Public Schools. Students will be fed. We have the most caring food service director in the district. Children will eat."
There was no change in cost for lunches this year and breakfast is offered at every school in the district. Donations can be made to each school's Angel Fund to help alleviate meal costs for students with outstanding accounts.
2. After-the-bell breakfast will continue at Central School this year, which is a donated, fundraised free meal for students. Past donors include Stockman Bank and many anonymous donors. "Our school district wouldn't succeed without all the community support," said Nicki Beye, school district clerk.
3. A new reading curriculum will be introduced for kindergarten through fifth grade, referred to as a Basal and Novel approach to reading. It is aimed at comprehension and reading fluency. The change is a welcomed one in Sidney, as the same reading program has been used for over a decade. The new program is correlated with state standards.
4. A participation fee of $60 will be required this year for all fifth and sixth graders who play boys and girls basketball. The fee will help cover area jamboree costs that teams participate in.
5. New Promethean interactive boards replaced many Smart Boards this year to further enhance the interactive learning experience. It is especially vital in the math and science classes.
6. The new track and new concessions at the Sidney High School will be finished in time for the school year. Central School also added on a gym that will assist with scheduling issues surrounding P.E. classes and lunch periods.
7. A new brick base and plaque honoring the late former teacher Sherry Arnold was added in front of the middle school in Sidney.
8. Staff members from the district will be able to attend specialized training for the Anatomage Table at the high school due to a grant from Continental Resources.