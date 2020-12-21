Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 of Masons will award two scholarships, in the spring, in memory of Ben York and Earl & Clona Hawley.
The Ben York Masonic Scholarship honors Ben York who was an active Master Mason and Shriner and a long time plumber and electrician in Sidney.
A scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who plan to attend a trade school to study in the construction trades.
The Hawley Memorial Scholarship was created by Richland Chapter #62 of Eastern Star to recognize the devotion that Mr. & Mrs. Hawley had to their community.
These scholarships are available to graduating seniors and current college students.
Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors at all Richland County high schools.