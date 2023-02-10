UM LOGO-BEST

Scholars from the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana recently created a central location for materials related to the Montana Constitution. This project serves as an open resource to scholars, students, lawyers, legislators and citizens.

“Many of these materials were out there already, but they were scattered around and weren’t easy to access,” said Robert Saldin, director of the Ethics and Public Affairs program at the Mansfield Center. “Now everything is connected in one easily accessible collection. It’s a real service to the state.”



