Teaching Montana History is offering two opportunities this month, one for Montana teachers and one for Montana writers.
The focus for teachers is a class on integrating Montana history into U.S. history. The Zoom webinar is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. One OPI Renewal Unit will be available. Sign up for the event at https://tinyurl.com/yxp2pr2j
Creative Writing Contest
The Montana Memory Project, meanwhile, is hosting a contest using its historical photos as prompts for creative writing projects. Using a photo from this image list, participants will write a short story (650 words or less) based on what you see. Then submit it to the Montana Memory Project. Winners will be chosen from grades 3-6, grades 7-12, and adult. In addition to fabulous prizes, their stories will be published in Distinctly Montana.
Learn more about how to enter the contest on the Montana Memory Project home page (scroll down). Submission deadline is Feb. 12, so get writing!