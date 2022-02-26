As of February 14, 2022, there have been changes made to the current scholarship opportunities at Williston State College.
The previous scholarships were the Williams County Graduate, Regional County Graduate and Academic Achievement Award scholarship, each having their own terms and conditions.
Now, each of the three scholarships have been condensed to the same qualifications, which are awarded to eligible high school graduates and GEDs earned within the counties identified in the photo.
Currently, WSC scholarships cover a total of 53 counties in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.
Further changes are that part-time students are eligible for these scholarships if they declare their intent to pursue and complete an Associate Degree. This is a realistic change that allows individuals that cannot commit full-time academically, due to family or work circumstances, to allow for a longer time to complete their degree. Students that are only taking online courses are also able to fully utilize these scholarships and not have to attend at least one course onsite, which was a previous prerequisite, to qualify.
“Williston State College has one of the strongest and most inclusive scholarship programs in the North Dakota University System. Scholarship dollars allow students in western North Dakota and eastern Montana to begin their academic journey at WSC in a manner that will allow little to no accumulated debt while earning their Associate degree or their degree for transfer,” remarked WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning.
These scholarships will cover tuition and fees for a full time, degree-seeking student, up to 16 credit hours per semester for four consecutive semesters (excluding summer), so long as all requirements are met while receiving the scholarship. Failure to meet any of the terms or conditions for the qualified year will result in ineligibility for and or loss of this scholarship.
There is not an application for this scholarship. Recipients will be notified of their award status when the WSC Application for Admission is received and processed.