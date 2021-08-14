At West Side School we are excited for the 2021-22 school year. We currently have 332 students enrolled preschool through 2nd grade. Our school is unique in that we have a special needs preschool and a half day kindergarten program. We are excited for the coming school year!
We believe at West Side that it takes a village to raise a child. We are a team at West Side School. Our West Side families are an important part of that team. We are thankful to be entrusted with the education of our students. We are passionate about kids and love what we do.
This year, masks are optional at West Side, with the exception of the school bus. I am optimistic that this will be the case the entire school year. As a staff we believe all students can learn. Our hope is that our students leave West Side as lifelong learners, persevering when things are difficult, and building stamina as learners. All students have strengths, it is up to our school to foster those strengths.
We are excited to welcome families back into our school this year. It is our hope that we will be able to resume in person music concerts, awards assemblies, family nights, and field days. We love when parents come and eat lunch with their child, please call the school office by 8:30AM, at 406-433-2530. If you plan on eating lunch with your child, the cost is $4.00 for a school lunch. If you bring your own, we ask that no nuts or soda pop be brought into the school.
At West Side we have school wide expectations for our students:
Be Safe
Be Responsible
Be Respectful
Be a Learner
I know we will have a great year at West Side.
Sharri Vandall, West Principal and the West Side Team