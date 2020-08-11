A $26,000 check from Westmoreland Mining to the Savage Public School District will help the schools in more ways than can be put into words, Superintendent Martha Potter said.
Westmoreland Mining presented the check to the school district Aug. 7, and Diane Miller, the school district clerk, said the schools have already benefited from the donation.
She and Potter said the check was used to install UV lights in all the classrooms at the elementary and high school, including the necessary amenities to disinfect classrooms and equipment.
“(The donation) helped because we had to split (the lights and amenities) between what we could afford and what they gave us,” Miller said.
Potter emphasized that the donation was crucial to the district for it to meet its needs to reopen the schools. She added that the district had some of the funding from the state to use but could not pay for everything.
The donation from Westmoreland Mining was a generous act to help out the district, Potter said.
Potter said it was great to receive the donation because the school district will no longer be able to receive coal gross proceeds tax funding, since the nearby mine is closing.
Over the past 10 years, the district received about $125,000 per year in funding from the coal gross proceeds tax, and that sort of funding will not be available in that capacity anymore, Potter said.
She said the district is working on finding other ways to get funding, including grants, but the mine closing will have a big impact on the district and community.
The biggest benefit from the $26,000 donation, though, is the UV lights, Potter and Miller said.
Potter said the lights will be in every room. Because the district does not have enough staff to clean, these lights will help the cleaning process, she said.
Once the lights are on and start emitting their beams, they can help a room be disinfected and cleaned within an hour-and-a-half, which will be more efficient, Potter said.
She added that the district was able to get UV wands, which can be used to disinfect other objects — from sports equipment to school busses.
Both the elementary and high school benefitted from the new lights, Potter said.
“This was huge for us, absolutely huge,” Potter said.
Even though the district will be missing the capacity of funding the coal gross proceeds tax brought in, the donation solved a very important short-term issue the district was facing, and Potter could not be more joyous about that.