The first interim winter semester offered at Montana State University in modern history has exceeded university administrators’ expectations, with nearly 2,000 students enrolled in courses, officials announced today.
Snowmester launched Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 8. In all, 1,959 students are enrolled, with many of those students taking more than one course.
“We are thrilled that so many students opted to take advantage of Snowmester,” said Robert Mokwa, MSU executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This interim winter semester – which is happening this year because of shifts in our academic calendar due to COVID-19 – is a great way for students to catch up, stay on track or get ahead of their coursework. We appreciate our hard-working faculty who stepped up to teach courses during the break between fall and spring semesters so that so many students could take advantage of this additional learning opportunity.”
Eighty-five courses and 96 course sections, plus a handful of independent studies and internships, are being offered during Snowmester, according to Chris Fastnow, vice president of planning and analysis.
David Singel, MSU senior vice provost, said the vast majority of Snowmester classes are offered online, with just a few research classes and an avalanche training class offered in person. With the online courses, some meet at certain times each week, while in other courses, students may complete the work at any time during the week that works well for them.
Many of the offerings during Snowmester are core courses that form the foundation for student success and serve as crucial prerequisites for higher-level courses. Fastnow noted that courses in math, economics, music, computer science, physics, engineering, psychology and biology are seeing the highest numbers of students enrolled.
“We’re proud that a broad range of disciplines are represented in these offerings, including STEM fields, arts, humanities, social sciences, education and engineering,” Singel said. “And we expect that many students will enjoy this opportunity to focus exclusive attention to a foundational course. For many students, this will be a great pace overall.”
Singel applauded MSU’s students for remaining engaged with their studies over the winter break — and during a pandemic.
“That our students embraced this interim winter offering speaks highly to their sense of determination,” he said. “And we’re gratified that enrollment in this inaugural year shows us that students find great value in this offering.”
Singel also expressed gratitude to MSU’s faculty and staff for their efforts to make Snowmester possible.
“The response from the colleges, from the departments, from the faculty and from the staff was incredible,” Singel said. “Everyone came together to provide this great array of offerings across the colleges. Everyone participated, even before it was understood that the student response would be this strong. We have enormous gratitude for all of the people who are contributing to this.”
The program fee for Snowmester courses is $250 per credit hour and is considered part of students’ spring semester bill.
MSU’s academic calendar was altered this year due to the pandemic. Fall semester began two weeks early and ended before Thanksgiving. MSU’s winter break started on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and goes until the first day of the spring semester on Jan. 11, 2021.
More information about Snowmester is available at montana.edu/snowmester/.