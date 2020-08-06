The new sign is replacing the old one, which needed to be replaced, Dan Hart, the library media specialist at the high school, and Nick Kallem, the A/V Tech Coordinator, said.
“The old analog numbers were starting to break and crack,” Kallem said, noting the old transparent lettering tiles were getting degraded and hard to maintain.
“Oh yeah, they were starting to deteriorate, the whole [sign] was starting to deteriorate,” Hart added.
Hart mentioned that the plastic of the old sign started to dry up, which would cause it to crack and fall off. Kallem added that the old sign had a limited word count and amount of space, and this new sign gives the school the ability to display multiple messages at a time and change them easier.
Instead of having to put letters or numbers on the old board one-by-one, a whole message can be displayed digitally now.
Kallem said Yellowstone Bank provided a majority of the funding for the new sign, and the bank is the premiere sponsor for it.
Kallem added that he and Hart approached Yellowstone Bank about the idea, and president of the Sidney branch, Brad Franklin, said he was glad they did.
“I thought it was a great way to give back to the community and the school,” Franklin said.
He added that he thinks the new message board will be a good way to help everyone stay connected and know what is happening at the school and in the community.
Kallem said he and Hart were the two who got together and made the plan for the new board, and they rolled out the plan to get the new message board in the spring.
“Things rolled really fast, I mean I was kind of surprised that things fell into line that quickly,” Hart added.
Kallem said they had to go through city permitting for the new sign, as well as get a conditional use permit and a building permit.
As far as how the sign works, everything is good so far, Kallem said.
“Well you’re comparing an amoeba with a starship. This is the latest and greatest technology, the other one was very old technology, very old,” Hart said.
“I mean, I can sit anywhere in the district, I can be logged in and I could put a message (on the board), so wherever I’m at, I can sit in any office and log in and pop a message up like that. It gives us way more capability and ease of use and accessibility,” Kallem added.
Probably the best part, Hart added, is that if the temperature is 40 degrees or below, no one has to go out in the cold weather and change the message tile by tile while freezing and shivering.
Franklin said that while the old sign was not bad, he thinks the new sign adds a nice beautification factor to the school.