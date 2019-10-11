The Governor’s Office of Community Service, Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact are pleased to announce applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, a state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.
"Reach Higher Montana is pleased to partner with Montana Campus Compact and ServeMontana to award Youth Serve Montana Scholarships,” said Executive Director Kelly Cresswell. “Every year, we delight in the 100 Montana students who benefit from this partnership."
The $1,000 scholarship will be offered to 100 Montana seniors attending Montana Campus Compact member institutions next fall. Qualified applicants are graduating high school seniors who have completed at least 100 hours of volunteer service during the past year.
The application form, guidelines, and FAQs can be found online at serve.mt.gov. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2020.