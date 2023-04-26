Lambert High School science was on display as students demonstrated their knowledge in the school gym to their classmates and guests on Wednesday morning.
Gracelyn Gosioroski, a junior at Lambert High School, is taking anatomy and chemistry in preparation for being a nurse someday.
Her presentation was an experiment on the effects of different liquids on tendons. Using water, milk, epson salt water, and red bull, Gosioroski exposed chicken tendons to these liquids for a period of 120 hours to investigate the effects.
Water turned out the best solution for the tendons; red bull, the worst. Gosioroski’s conclusion was that what you drink is what you get out of your body.
“Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water,” she said.
Sage Spinner and Halley Mullin studied the effects of breathing and height.
They experimented whether the taller a person was, the better breathing the person had.
“When you are taller, the more space you have in your lungs,” Spinner said.
Their test subjects were male athletes, 16 to 18 years of age, given five trials of breathing exercises at the same day and time.
Using a graph, they demonstrated that indeed taller people had better lung capacity than shorter people.
Lambert High School Science Teacher Rebecca Kollman monitored the symposium, asked questions and graded the students on the performance.
“The symposium allows the students to do science projects and to present their findings to the public. The more they practice and answer questions off the cuff, the better they can find where their holes are,” Kollman said. “They put a lot of work into this. They want to do well.”
Kollman said the science symposium is their second year. They plan on having a third symposium next year.