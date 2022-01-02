The Richland County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Katelynn Berry, who was reported missing on New Year's Eve.
Thus far, local law enforcement, Richland County Emergency Management and local fire departments have been involved in the search. Undersheriff Bob Burnison stated officials are not asking for the public's help in the search at this time but they are asking for any information that might allow them to locate Berry.
Anyone with knowledge of Berry's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919, or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 with any information.
Along with personnel, both of the county's newly acquired drones have also been used to search the area.
The county has also issued lookouts through various services including the newly acquired CodeRED alert system.
On Dec. 31, 2021 at about 6:40 a.m. the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing 26-year-old female by the name of Katelynn Berry.
According to the individual filing the report, Berry was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021 at her residence south of Sidney near County Roads 122 and 349R. Attempts to contact Berry on her cell phone have been unsuccessful and she does not have a vehicle.
Berry is known to walk to TownPump, which is near her residence.
After receiving the missing person report, law enforcement found that according to cell phone records the last known location of her phone was at her residence on Dec. 29, 2021.
Authorities then checked Berry's residence and the cell phone was found inside of it.
Berry is described as a white female, slender build, 5’4”, 100 lbs, with green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown.
Berry is known in the past to walk away from her residence, so there is concern for her well being due to weather conditions.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that would assist in locating Katelynn Berry.
Callers can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to their Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com, then going to submit a web tip or by testing the code CSRC plus the message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
Information will also be on Richland County Crimestoppers and Sidney Police Department Facebook pages.