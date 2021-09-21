Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Superintendent of Public Schools Elsie Arntzen are excited to announce a new website for Montana students geared toward civic education and voting. The YouthVote Program website was officially launched during a Constitution Day celebration in the Capitol rotunda on Friday.
Under the guidance of the Youth Voting Act, the Secretary of State’s Office and the Office of Public Instruction are partnering to bring Montana schools an opportunity for students to engage in learning more about our government.
The YouthVote Program website provides resources for the U.S. and Montana Constitutions, videos about government, information on Montana counties and legislators, and information on OPI’s recently revised Montana Content Standards for Social Studies for K-12 and information from the SOS office on becoming a registered voter.
During Montana’s general elections, participating schools will also take part in YouthVote elections to learn more about the electoral process.
“Much has changed since the Constitution was signed in 1787, but the need for young people to understand our history, rights, and responsibilities as Americans has endured,” said State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “The OPI is pleased to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office on resources like the YouthVote Program website and the US Constitution contest, which will enrich student learning about the importance of voting.”
“I’m proud to announce this new opportunity for the youth of Montana on the same day we celebrate our Constitution,” said Secretary Jacobsen. “I’m also excited for Montana students to explore our government and become educated on the process of voting.”
Also announced on Friday was the US Constitution Contest, which is open to all Montana students K-12. The contest “What Does the Constitution Mean to Me,” will allow students an enriching opportunity to get in the voting habit early by becoming knowledgeable about our government.
Constitution Week runs from September 17-23, and this year marks the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.