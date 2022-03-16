In Montana, agriculture is more than our number one economic driver, it’s part of our way of life. Montana farmers and ranchers feed not only our state and nation, but the entire world. That’s why I’ve been working in the United States Senate to support commonsense policies that support Montana farmers and ranchers and promote Montana ag.
Montana is the number one producer of pulse crops in the nation, and India is the largest consumer of pulse crops in the world. It’s critical that this market is open for Montana farmers. Last November, I traveled to India to meet with top trade officials, including India’s Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, to ensure the voice of Montana farmers is at the front and center of future trade talks.
During my trip, I met with Minister Goyal to discuss cutting burdensome barriers to trade and increasing access for Montana pulse producers. I even brought along Lentil Crunchers from Farver Farms in Scobey, Montana, to show Minister Goyal Montana pulse crops are the best!
Here in the Treasure State, cattle outnumber people by nearly three to one, so it’s no wonder that Montana beef plays such a large role in our rich legacy of agriculture and our economy. Montana ranchers take pride in producing the highest-quality beef in the world and deserve to a fair price for their product. Right now, they are being undercut by the four biggest packers that are dominating the cattle market.
I’m concerned about the threat big packers pose to the livelihoods of Montana ranchers, so for years I’ve been pushing for a full investigation into these anti-competitive actions. My bipartisan bill, the “Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act,” would help increase price transparency in cattle markets and crack down on dominant meat packers. Congress cannot allow large meat packers to unfairly shut out Montana ranchers by hiking prices and using their power to manipulate the market.
I also introduced the “USA Beef Act” to support made in Montana beef by ensuring only beef that comes from cattle born, raised and slaughtered in the United States can use the “Product of USA” label. Montana ranchers deserve to be rewarded for producing the best beef in the country, and Montana families should know the quality of what they are buying.
I’m also working to cut burdensome, bureaucratic red tape for Montana producers. Montana farmers and ranchers are longstanding stewards of our lands and waters—they shouldn’t be burdened with more bureaucratic red-tape like those that would allow the federal government to regulate every pond, puddle, or ditch.
To prevent this, I’ve championed efforts to maintain President Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR) and avoid a return to burdensome regulations like those imposed by the Obama-Biden Waters of the U.S. Rule (WOTUS), which threatened the independence of Montana farmers and ranchers.
WOTUS was a massive land and water grab that sought to give unprecedented power to unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. at the expense of Montana ranchers. The WOTUS rule asserted categorical jurisdiction over typically-dry channels and a variety of intrastate, non-navigable, isolated waters. This radical escalation gave federal agencies’ nearly unlimited authority to regulate any pond, puddle, ditch, stream, or creek and threatened the very way of life of our Montana ranchers.
I will continue to fight to ensure we do not return to similar heavy-handed regulations but instead maintain a partnership with states and local communities to provide clear, commonsense guidance defining what waters are subject to federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.
As your voice in the United States Senate, I will always have the backs of hardworking Montana farmers and ranchers and do everything I can to promote Montana ag. Happy National Ag Day!