County Commissioners Duane Mitchell, Loren Young and Shane Gorder found themselves between a rock and a hard place on Monday afternoon as an overflow crowd filled the Commissioners’ Meeting Room to protest a plan by Steven Lunderby to expand the footprint of East Montana Meats and add a sewage lagoon to the property.
The proverbial “rock” is that by state law commissioners must either approve, approve with conditions or deny a First Minor Subdivision request unless those submitting the contract agree to an extension. That deadline was Tuesday and those representing Lunderby, who was not in attendance, were not going to budge on the timeline.
The proverbial “hard place” is that MACo Land Use Attorney Tara DuPuy, who was attending the meeting via Zoom, basically said since commissioners received numerous public comments (both written and oral) as well as articles, photos and even video submissions, if they did not review all of the information provided they were not doing their job by state law.
Many of those gathered voiced their concern about ground water contamination, contamination of a nearby well, odor issues, insect issues and falling property values if the plan to install a sewage lagoon was granted.
Some of those in attendance complained that there was no notice for the meeting in the newspaper and no official public hearings were held.
According to DePuy, state law does not require either for First Minor Subdivision requests.
Travis West of Engineering West said the company’s original plan submitted to the Montana Department of EnvironmentalQuality (DEQ) was rejected and that their current plan was to separate the waste water from the animal treatment facility and that used for sanitation, showers and other uses. That water would be filtered twice using tanks prior to being pumped into the sewage lagoon and would be ready to spread onto crops at that point.
Commissioner Mitchell stated on more than one occasion that commissioners could not base their decision on what the land might be used for or how the company has allegedly violated the law by spraying nearby fields with untreated waste from the slaughterhouse. Photos of at least one incident were provided to the Sidney Herald as seen with this story.
“Our hands are basically tied,” said Mitchell. “We are here to decide whether or not to approve or deny creating one lot from two.” Mitchell said commissioners could not consider anything other than that request and told those gathered they would need to take their case to the state DEQ.
The meeting originally scheduled for 3 p.m. did not start until 3:15 due to the meeting just prior to it running over and was not not completed by 5 p.m. so no final decision was made before this issue went to press. It did appear that commissioners would vote in favor of approval of the request with conditions, which had already been agreed on by the developer.
The Sidney Herald will have the second part of this series in Sunday’s paper which will include the final decision by commissioners on this and the previous public meeting, which involved another First Minor Subdivision Request across the road from this property.