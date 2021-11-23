The 2021 annual meeting of the Sidney Health Center (SHC) membership focused on the hospital’s successes this past year, electing three board members and touching on the hospital’s policy on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Richland County Event Center with about 100 people attending.
The meeting opened with a report on the hospital’s audit. This year’s audit received an unqualified modified opinion, which is the highest opinion an auditing firm can issue. That opinion basically states the audit was clean and without discrepancies.
The audit was unanimously approved by members in attendance.
Dr. Ralf Kiehl next discussed the hospital’s medical staff and recruitment efforts and listed a number of new additions over the past several months. He also said the hospital expected to add a number of new medical staff members in the coming months.
Hospital CEO Jennifer Doty spoke to those gathered as well.
Doty touted some of the hospital’s added service lines over the past year. SMH has added pool therapy and is averaging about eight sessions per week.
The hospital has most recently added an air ambulance service, beginning Oct. 4, 2021. According to Doty, the hospital worked on this project for the past two years. The service is called Sidney Health Center Care Flight. HC Care Flight had 21 flights in the first month of service.
The hospital has also expanded access to care. The Same-Day Clinic is open from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays with two full-time medical providers and three medical providers on Monday and Tuesday.
Cancer Care was also highlighted. SHC celebrated the 10th anniversary for TomoTherapy in January 2021; the Mammography & Breast MRI is an accredited facility and the hospital has an active tumor board.
SMH has a full-time oncologist and full-time radiation oncologist as well.
The meeting also focused on the hospital’s 2021 response to COVID-19 over the past year.
The hospital began offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in September. The hours for drive-thru testing are from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday. Testing is for symptomatic individuals only and is free of charge.
SHC is averaging 72 tests per week with a 38.1% positive rate.
The hospital has also began offering Monoclonal Antibody IV therapy in the transitioned outpatient surgery waiting area. Monoclonal therapy services began in October 2021 with an average of eight IV therapies per week. As of last Wednesday, the hospital had administered 75 therapies since Oct. 1.
SMH began offering Moderna vaccines to employees in December 2020 and added the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for employees in March 2021. The hospital began offering Phizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the clinic and hospital in October 2021.
In November 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Medicaid issued a final rule mandating vaccination as a condition of participation for all employees, volunteers, contracted employees and others. The hospital has chosen to comply with that rule.
More than 30 employees attended the meeting to show opposition to that decision.
Over the past year SHC has received a number of recognitions as well, which include:
Yellowstone Insurance Exchange — Gold Award for the Village Safety Huddle;
Montana PIN Quality Improvement Award for the Emergency Department transfer communications;
Extended Care Quality Improvement Award by Mountain-Pacific Quality Health for the hospital’s resident COVID-19 vaccination rate; and
5-Star hospital rating on the Medicare Hospital Care Compare website.
The meeting concluded with the election fo three members to the Board of Directors to serve expiring terms.
Board members whose current terms were expiring included Rebecca “Becky” Bradley, Stephanie Carroll and Terry Sivertson.
The hospital’s bylaws require a minimum of five nominations to fill the vacancies. Also agreeing to serve if elected were Jonathan “Jon” Skinner and Eric Beenken.
The floor was opened for nominations and no additional nominations were received.
Ballots containing the five names were distributed to members who were present and the votes tallied. The three elected to serve on the board were Bradley, Carroll and Eric Beenken.
Board members serve a three-year term.