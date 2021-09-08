MARK COLUMN-AUG 2021

Mark Berryman

When terrorists attached the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 I was in the wilderness – literally. I had taken a job at a secluded ranch near Glendevey, Colorado. It’s likely you’ve never heard of Glendevey. The town consists of a bar/restaurant/grocery store. One building at a crossroads. I was working as camp cook for Old Glendevey Ranch, a few miles deeper into the Colorado wilderness.

I had no TV service. No internet. The radio picked up one station. When I turned the radio on that Tuesday morning, they were talking about the attacks. No music. No local news. No weather report. Very few commercials. Just the attacks.

After a while I turned the radio off. I needed to focus on getting folks fed. By that time it was mostly repetitive recounts of the days events.

When our hunting party checked in by handheld radio, I told them the news. At first they thought I was joking but I assured them I was not.

Unlike most Americans I was not bombarded with looped footage of the planes hitting the World Trade Center. I did not see the buildings collapse. I did not hear most of the stories told that day. I had a job to do and continued to do it. My world did not stop as it did for so many.

I feel I was lucky because I was not “overexposed” to the attacks.

Even though my exposure was limited on that day, I still felt shock, disbelief, and yes, anger that someone would do such a thing. I’m sure many of you felt the same way.

I reveled in the fact our president promised our American dead would be avenged, that those who were responsible would be held accountable. And they were.

I still cherish how our nation came together for a common cause despite political, religious or social differences. For a short time, we were one nation again.

It’s been 20 years. I still remember. The shock and disbelief have been replaced by sadness and national pride, something I feel we is sorely lacking these days.

For 20 years, a battle cry has rang out in our nation concerning this horrible attack on America. “We will never forget.” I can say with unwavering certainty this is true for me. My hope is that it is for you as well.

God bless America.

Mark Berryman

Editor

The Sidney Herald

Tags

Load comments