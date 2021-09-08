When terrorists attached the United States on Sept. 11, 2001 I was in the wilderness – literally. I had taken a job at a secluded ranch near Glendevey, Colorado. It’s likely you’ve never heard of Glendevey. The town consists of a bar/restaurant/grocery store. One building at a crossroads. I was working as camp cook for Old Glendevey Ranch, a few miles deeper into the Colorado wilderness.
I had no TV service. No internet. The radio picked up one station. When I turned the radio on that Tuesday morning, they were talking about the attacks. No music. No local news. No weather report. Very few commercials. Just the attacks.
After a while I turned the radio off. I needed to focus on getting folks fed. By that time it was mostly repetitive recounts of the days events.
When our hunting party checked in by handheld radio, I told them the news. At first they thought I was joking but I assured them I was not.
Unlike most Americans I was not bombarded with looped footage of the planes hitting the World Trade Center. I did not see the buildings collapse. I did not hear most of the stories told that day. I had a job to do and continued to do it. My world did not stop as it did for so many.
I feel I was lucky because I was not “overexposed” to the attacks.
Even though my exposure was limited on that day, I still felt shock, disbelief, and yes, anger that someone would do such a thing. I’m sure many of you felt the same way.
I reveled in the fact our president promised our American dead would be avenged, that those who were responsible would be held accountable. And they were.
I still cherish how our nation came together for a common cause despite political, religious or social differences. For a short time, we were one nation again.
It’s been 20 years. I still remember. The shock and disbelief have been replaced by sadness and national pride, something I feel we is sorely lacking these days.
For 20 years, a battle cry has rang out in our nation concerning this horrible attack on America. “We will never forget.” I can say with unwavering certainty this is true for me. My hope is that it is for you as well.