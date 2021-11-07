According to reports, a man shot and killed two people before turning the gun on himself at Stateline Casino in Bainville, Montana on Saturday. Deputies stated all three were deceased upon their arrival on the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick issued a statement saying there was no danger to the public.
The case is still under investigation and very few details have been released at this point. No motive has been released and the sheriff's office is not releasing names until family members have been notified.
Sheriff’s vehicles parked near an illuminated sign at Stateline Casino in Montana, pictured above. Deputies continue to investigate the shooting death of two people at the gaming property after which the shooter fatally shot himself. (Image: KFYR)
The shootings apparently took place inside the casino, the Billings Gazette, a local newspaper, reported. Deputies located the bodies at about 5:30 pm Saturday, according to .
The incident prompted the closing of two casinos, according to media reports. Both Stateline Casino and nearby Colby Casino were closed after the shootings. There has been no announcement as to when the two casinos will reopen..
A post on the Colby Casino's Facebook page stated, "In tandem with Colby’s casino, we too will be closed until further notice. Our entire staff is so grateful and overwhelmed with all of the support. Feeling so thankful for a community of caring people and brave first responders!”
A second post stated, "We appreciate the outpouring of concern, love and support. Our staff and customers are all safe and very thankful to the many emergency personal who responded so quickly.”
Deputies were believed to be looking for and speaking to witnesses.
The Sidney Herald will provide additional details as they are released.