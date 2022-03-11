Sidney High School has announced that the Spanish III/IV class has been named by the hip-hop/funk singing group “Cimafunk” as one of 6 winners in a world-wide student music video competition.
After Spanish-language students across the world voted “Cun Cun Pra” as the top Spanish-language song, Cimafunk announced a student music video competition. Students across the world were encouraged to submit a 1-minute music video using the song “Cun Cun Pra” to showcase their love of music and dance.
Sidney High school students decided to enter the competition both to avoid a semester test and to see “if a small town would get noticed.”
With the approval of the school administration & their parents, the students began to film video clips around the school that would fit the “vibe” of the original music video. Students “made it Montana” by including shots of Montana scenery and live shots of the students in the snow.
In the video, each student has a cameo showing their diverse interests: Daisy Snow dribbling a basketball; Avery Unruh in the woodshop; Stephie Trevino with the flag of Mexico; Bradyn Page palming a basketball; Liz Langwald with her wrestling moves; Ella Jordan lifting weights; Marquin Tillman doing a flip on the rings. The video also includes cameos of teacher Peggy Ann Strupp; Principal Carl Dynneson, Vice-Principal Daniel Coryell, & coach Jayd Rice.
Students included clips of themselves dancing and lip-syncing the words, along with elements to match the original music video such as the “limbo” and “working out.”
When asked what obstacles they faced, students mentioned the deadline, coordinating filming between absences and illnesses, and filming outside in the 20-below temperatures.
Their favorite clips include the ones with the coach & Administration dancing. The entire class helped plan, stage, & film the clips, with Stephie Trevino doing most of the video editing on her phone.
After submitting the video, students were delighted when their video was the first to earn a social media shout-out from Cimafunk himself. The video can be viewed on the Sidney High School Facebook page, YouTube, & other social media accounts under the #cuncunprachallenge.
As a prize, Cimafunk held a video chat via Zoom with the students of the class. Students were able to ask him questions, view his home, and meet the other members of the band. Additional high school students & staff were also able to watch & listen.
Cimafunk has invited the winners to attend one of his concerts this year, but his tour locations range across 10 countries in South America, USA, & Europe, with the “nearest” concert scheduled for Joshua Tree, California. As the smallest school to receive this honor, the SHS students are thrilled & have received praise for their ingenuity, creativity, and talent.