Sidney Chamber held its banquet on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Richland County Event Center. Many were in attendance for the event to participate in a social, eat dinner, listen to the speakers and for some individuals to receive awards for their commitment and contributions to the Richland County community.
The first award given out on the night was the AmeriCorps Vision award, which was accepted by Sidney High School freshman Carson Borg.
“Every year on Martin Luther King Day, AmeriCorps members come together from across the country in various ways to serve their communities,” announcer of the award and AmeriCorps member Caysi Johnson said. “This year, Richland County communities had a writing contest for ninth-grade students at Sidney High School. We asked students to think about Montana and discuss their vision of a better state for its people. One was selected to receive the Vision award; this letter was chosen because it spoke distinctly about eastern Montana, the writer offered inspirational and innovative ideas when speaking to relevant concerns about various elements unique to this area’s way of life. Our committee was especially impressed with how he drew from his personal experiences with nuanced and insightful statements about topics including farming and ranching, fish and game regulations and public land policy.”
Receiving the next award, the Agriculture Award, was Stockman Bank for its help and contributions to farmers and ranchers.
“This award goes to a business that goes above and beyond to help the farmers and ranchers of the area,” Cami Skinner said. “If there is ever a need in the agriculture community, this business is willing to assist in needing it and they each do their part to ensure that agricultural needs and issues are addressed and met. They have represented the businesses and the agricultural community at large in various ways.”
Stockman Bank provides help for farmers and ranchers in many forms.
“Those ways include volunteering at the Sidney Chamber Agriculture Committee, financially supporting the MonDak Ag days and trade show and the Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament,” Jon Skinner said. "They serve on several agricultural boards, providing funding and supplies for educational programs and more. These representatives go out of their way to give back to the agricultural community.”
The next award was the Educator of the Year Award and that went to Jessica Mattern-Netzer of the Sidney Public Schools and was voted on by a joint school-chamber committee and principals selected nominees from each school.
“Mattern-Netzer has been described as the behavior whisperer for her talents that she has to finesse students’ behaviors,” Jon Skinner said. “She has formed positive relationships with all of her students as well as being a respected member and colleague within the Central school team. Her maturity, judgment and commitment to students are top-notch.”
Mattern-Netzer has taught in the Sidney School District for 11 years, with stints in third grade, first grade and kindergarten, where she has spent the majority of her time.
“She has proven to be a positive mentor in the district, where she has helped train many several new teachers,” Cami Skinner said. "She directs the professional learning communities to reach specific goals, her focus is what’s best for the students and she is committed to beginning their educational career on a positive level.”
The next award that was given out was the Entrepreneurship Award to owner of Sidney Mercantile Chris Entzel. The chamber members selected this award
“After opening in September 2018, this business has continued to attract a lot of attention in the downtown area,” Cami Skinner said. “Entzel took the opportunity to open the store with 27 small businesses and after moving to a new location in December 2018, the store now features items from 107 small businesses in Montana, North Dakota, seven other states and two countries. The store has been a positive addition to the community as it donates items for about every other cause and every high school club when requests are made.”
The store offers artwork, specialty soaps, cups, mugs and clothes as well as a bath and beauty section.
“The business continues to grow daily," Entzel said. “The makers and customers are of equal importance. I couldn’t succeed without either of them.”
In between the awards, chamber director Bill Vander Weele, treasurer Gary Schoepp and vice president Elaine Stedman gave a brief update on the state of the chamber.
“One of our successes this past year was hosting the Montana Tavern Association and we saw a result in 34% in hotel stays during that quarter. We were also successful with two requests; one of them helped bring people from surrounding areas to our stores for holiday shopping. The second one, we purchased signs to direct visitors at the Fairgrounds, the Heritage Center and our parks.”
Vander Weele pointed out that success is all because of the community.
“The community members are the difference whether we succeed in our projects or not,” he said.
Stedman followed that up with a very similar, thankful approach about the chamber members and the community.
“The chamber is only as strong as its membership and so every one of you is an important part of what we do at the chamber,” she said. “I came to Sidney many decades ago with the idea that I was going to stay for two years and it has been numerous decades. I have raised my family here, it’s a great place to live and raise a family and all of you make that possible with the help of the chamber.”
Over the past year, the Sidney Chamber instituted a new membership fee structure and played a key role in hosting many tournaments in Sidney. As for the current year, Stedman was also pleased to announce that the Boys and Girls Club state convention will be coming to Sidney in October 2020.
To round out the evening, the final few awards were given out. The Rush received the Horizon Award.
“This was awarded to The Rush that’s been in business for more than five years, established in 1998, is breaking new ground and moving forward,” Cami Skinner said.
The second to last award of the evening was the Sunrise Spirit Award accepted by Dianne Swanson.
“Swanson worked on the chamber's trade promotion committee for many years and she was also a past winner of the Chamber Volunteer award in Fairview. When help was needed, she always made it a point to lend a hand,” Cami Skinner said.
The final award given out was the Partners in Progress Award and earning that honor was Judy Lapan. The award is not given out every year.
“This award is for special recognition for people or businesses who have given just a little bit more of themselves to our community,” Cami Skinner said. “This year, we wanted to recognize Lapan as an outstanding individual who has worked for many years in support of the projects in Sidney and Richland County. Lapan has served Richland County as a Health Department administrator for 22 years and is retiring this month. Her public service has been a tremendous asset to our community.”