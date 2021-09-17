The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for suggestions for two projects that will enhance Sidney. The first is a Sidney Area Leadership Class Project and the second is the Sidney Mural Project.
The next session of the Sidney Area Leadership Class kicked off this month. The taskforce that oversees this committee would like to reincorporate the class project that used to be a requirement of this program.
“We would like to put a ‘call for suggestions’ out to the community in order to give the class some feedback on worthy needs,” said Chamber Director Kalli Godfrey.
Ultimately the class will select a project from the suggestions or from their own ideas in November during the Skills Development session. Some projects completed in the past include park and fair signage, the Richland County License plate, the South round-about design, the cement military stamps surrounding the stage at Veterans Park and the benches and flower boxes at the MonDak Heritage Center.
These class projects are estimated to have given the community a $70,000 return since their start in 1999.
“We’d love to get some ideas from the community,” said Godfrey.
To make a suggestion, people can fill out a quick form linked on the bottom of the Leadership Class’s webpage https://tinyurl.com/4dsc5v9c or their welcome to just give the chamber a call at 406-433-1916.
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is also putting out a call for artists interested in completing a mural on the south side of Centre Theatre. This application is open to all artists or groups of artists with preference given to local artists if all else is equal.
The application cycle closes Dec. 1, 2021 with a mural completion date of June 1, 2023. Mural specifications can be found in the application instructions at https://tinyurl.com/ysyhvs45.
This project is partially grant funded. The goal of this project is to provide an interactive photo op for visitors of Sidney’s downtown area.
“We’d like the mural to be bright and Sidney inspired,” said Godfrey.
The Trade and Promotion Committee of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce does have examples of similar murals that artists could use as a reference. Artists are welcome to apply online at https://tinyurl.com/ysyhvs45.