The Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars program has been assisting graduates of Sidney High School with scholarships since its inception in 1991. The key organizer of this chapter was Paul Johnson. Our chapter has awarded scholarships to 1,001 students totalling $607, 150. In 1992 student scholarship amounts were $300. Through the generous support of community members leaving endowment gifts, as well as yearly phonathon donations, the scholarship amounts have grown to average over $1300.
The annual meeting of the SIdney Area Dollars for Scholars will be held January 20, 2022, at the SIdney Middle School teacher’s lounge at 5:30 p.m. Any interested community member is welcome to attend. We are always in need of volunteer adults to serve on the board. If you would like to serve on our board, please email president Kelly Johnson at kjohnsn@midrivers.com or call her at 406-480-5126.
This year, the SHS Class of 2022 may begin applying for a scholarship by going online to Scholarship America and submitting an online application. This scholarship is not based on financial need, and is open to students who are pursuing 2 or 4 year degrees, as well as tech school certification. The scholarship awards this year will be dependent on the results of this year’s annual phonathon. The scholarship application deadline is April 22, 2022.
This year the SIdney HIgh School National Honor Society students are scheduled to conduct our annual phonathon on January 24th and 25th from 5:30-8:00. We hope the community will welcome their calls and support this program with tax deductible donations. If you are unavailable or did not receive a call, but would like to support our chapter with a donation, it may be mailed to Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 1302, Sidney, MT 59270. All funds received from this year’s phonathon will be awarded in scholarships to students from Sidney High School’s graduating class of 2022.
There are a number of scholarships awarded each year that are funded through past endowment donations to honor a loved one and through estate bequests. Please contact us should you have an interest in funding a scholarship in this manner.