A Sidney resident has shared a video of someone breaking into his house on 4th Street SE on July 29 at around 10:24 p.m.
According to the resident who was working out of town, the subject, described as a male in his 40s with black hair, entered the residence through the back door and went through his wife’s purse.
The wife and three children were sleeping in the house.
One of the children woke up and went to get a drink of water, scaring the thief off.
The Sidney Herald will follow up on this report next week with the Sidney Police Department as the incident was filed by the family.
