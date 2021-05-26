A couple of Sidney business owners approached council members at the most recent meeting and asked about a sign they had been placing on the sidewalk at the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue. Heidy MacGrady Billie Hillesland, owners of Mimi’s Kitchen, asked for clarification and options for placing an A-frame sign at the corner.
“I did not know that we needed a permit from the state to place the sign there,” said MacGrady. She then asked what they needed to do in order to obtain the permit from the city. She also asked if other businesses had been required to obtain permits as well.
Public Works Director Jeff Hintz said the city had an ordinance that did not allow anything that would restrict the use of sidewalks and that any variance was up to the city council.
“I don’t have a problem with whatever we’re supposed to do. I just want to know how I go about doing this, and if we have to do it, so should everybody else in town,” asked MacGrady. She pointed out that a number of businesses downtown had clothing racks and signs out front. “Just be fair to everybody.”
Hintz said the city had not recently enforced the ordinance.
MacGrady said she did not want to cause a problem for the city or the other businesses and only wanted to know what she needed to do in order to display the sign. She said the sign is normally placed from around 10 a.m. until lunch is over. “I don’t want to get anyone in trouble. I just want to play fair.”
She was also told anything that is placed along the highway “needs the state’s blessing.”
It was suggested that it would be easier for her to place the sign along 2nd Street than Central since that was a state highway.
“I do understand the safety issue concerning where I had it. I had the sign right on the corner and it could potentially keep someone from seeing around the corner. I get that. I don’t have a problem moving it back. I just don’t want to be in trouble for moving it back.”
When asked about items which have regularly been placed along the sidewalk, Hintz said, “The ordinance applies to all of that. If you want us to enforce that, we can enforce it.
MacGrady said she had not yet talked to the state highway department but did have the paperwork for the permit and was working on getting it filled out.
Council members voted unanimously to allow MacGrady to place the sign on the sidewalk.