The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is truly grateful for the contributions from area businesses to the hospitality room during the District 2C basketball tournament held in Sidney on Feb. 17-22.
These businesses certainly made a difference in our efforts of holding a top-notch tournament in our community. Thanks again to the MonDak Stockgrowers, Seitz Insurance, High Plains Vet Clinic, Blue Rock, Reynolds Market, Footers, ONEOK, Builders FirstSource, Big Sky Bakery, Painted Owl, Pizza House, Super Pumper, the Depot, Pizza Hut, Richland Federal Credit Union, Nortana Grain, Northwest Farm Credit Services, LYREC, Mucho Si, Winners Pub/South 40, Cattle-ac/Rodiron, Taphouse, Island Kitchens, Reese and Ray’s IGA, Painted Owl, Sprinkled Pink Sweets, Meadlowlark, Moe’s Smokin Grill, Party Central and Miller’s Corner.
We also thank Sidney High School for serving as the host for the tournament, and all the volunteers who donated their time as ticket sellers and takers during the tournament.