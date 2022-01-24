The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was held on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Richland County Event Center with a number of worthy people and businesses being recognized in six categories including: Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award, the Entrepreneur Award and the coveted Sunrise Spirit Award.
Along with the awards, the chambers’ activities and financials were also presented to attendees as well. From those reports it is obvious the Sidney Chamber is on solid footing and pointed in the right direction.
The meal, an Italian-styled dinner, was catered by TapHouse Bar & Grill and featured two types of penne pasta, salad, garlic bread and two types of cake.
Alli Nelson received the Past President Award and the 2020 Richland County Fair Board of Directors were chosen for the Agriculture Award. The Sidney School Board selects the Educator of the Year from nominations from each school’s principals. This year’s award went to Jordannne Huffman.
The Horizon Award is given to a chamber member business which has been in existence for more than five years but keeps on breaking new ground and moving forward. Nominees for the Horizon Award display innovation, community engagement and strong customer service. The Horizon Award is sponsored by Sidney Health Center.
RestorX/The Rug Emporium received this year’s Horizon Award.
Nominees for the Horizon Award included — Big Sky Siding & Windows, Corland Construction, Gem City Motors, High Caliber Sports, Johnson Hardware & Furniture, LYREC (Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Co-Op), Meadowlark Public House, Michele Herres (State Farm), Prairie Electric, RestorX/The Rug Emporium, Sidney Eye Care and Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak (Richland Unit).
The Entrepreneur Award is given to a chamber member business less than five years in existence. The Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Stockman Bank, recognizes an individual or business who has been successful in their new venture and has gone beyond the ordinary to capture the public’s attention.
Rimrock Cabinet Company received the Entrepreneur Award.
Nominees for the Entrepreneur Award included — All Check Medical Clinic, Merge, Mimi’s Kitchen Co., MT Bare Cave, NAPA Farm & Home and Rimrock Cabinet Co.
Both the Horizon and Entrepreneur awardees are nominated by the Chamber membership during our annual elections (held in November).
The Sunrise Spirit Award, the chamber’s highest honor, was presented to Jeremy Norby and was accepted by a large contingent of family members.
Along with receiving the Sunrise Spirit Award, the annual banquet centered around Norby and his contributions to the chamber and Sidney. He was actively serving on the chamber board at the time of his passing in August.
The chamber also officially adopted Norby’s favorite quote, “It’s a great day in Sidney!” as their official slogan in honor of Norby.