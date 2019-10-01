Sidney Sports and Recreation Committee got together the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 1, for their monthly committee meeting at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.
A number of future events were discussed. First on the agenda was the Class C State Golf scheduled for May 2020 in Sidney. Volunteers will be needed for the event. The committee also discussed the Junior Gold State Hockey tournament scheduled for February 2020. It was noted that the first year, a grant of $8,000 was provided, but most recently, a $13,000 grant was given out.
Next year, Sidney will be hosting the district basketball and divisional wrestling tournaments in February. Combined districts will be held Feb. 15 – 20 and the divisional wrestling tournament will be Feb 21 – 27. Sidney is also planning to have a home track meet again at some point once the lines are done being painted. The track invitational is scheduled for April 18.
Next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m., at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.
In other news
- In two years, the Eastern A divisional golf tournament will be held in Sidney.
- The Eastern C divisional volleyball tournament will be held on Nov. 7 – 9 in Sidney. Ticket sellers and hospitality will be provided.
- New sponsors are lined up for NFL Books including Rodiron and Cattle-Ac. Meadowlark will pay for the grand prize of a $150 meal.