People line up to get free donuts and coffee at The Rush on Wheels food truck in Sidney

 Samantha Black

Despite the cold and rainy weather, a small yet faithful cadre turned out for the first organized downtown Sidney cleanup day to beautify the city on Friday morning.

Hosted by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, the event’s goal is to clean up specific blocks of downtown and challenging businesses to spring clean their storefronts.

People pick up trash during Talk Trashy cleanup day on Friday

