Despite the cold and rainy weather, a small yet faithful cadre turned out for the first organized downtown Sidney cleanup day to beautify the city on Friday morning.
Hosted by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, the event’s goal is to clean up specific blocks of downtown and challenging businesses to spring clean their storefronts.
The theme of the spring cleanup is “Talk Trashy to Me.”
“This is a concerted organized effort,” Jennelle Stoner said.
Among the supporting businesses were Interstate Engineering, Edward Jones, Sidney Eye Care, Thrivent, Beagle Properties, Inc., South 40, East-Mont Enterprises, Mesomore Services, Triple 5 Disposal, Hanson Enterprises, Nick Jones Real Estate, Brenner, Everett & Co P.C., Badlands Clothing Co. and others.
Reynold’s Market provided free donuts; Blue Rock Distributing supplied water; Sidney Health Center provided gloves. The Rush on Wheels gave out coffee sponsored by LYREC.
Prizes were given out for the biggest crew and the best results.
The Boys and Girls Club of Richland County turned out to help support the cleaning effort, staff member Grant Christensen said they would have shone up rain or shine.
“We hope this year will be sustainable,” Pam McGlothlim of the Chamber Leadership Class said. “Through our efforts today, we hope some other organization will pick it up next year.”
She said this was planned months in advance to coincide with graduation.