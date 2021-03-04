The Sidney City Council quickly took care a couple of items at last Monday’s meeting, including the approval of a request for the use of Moose Park for a car show and approving a budget amendment item.
Larry Christensen of the Richland Sportsman Club asked the city to approve the use of Moose Park for the annual car show.
According to Christensen, the group plans to add motorcycles for this year’s event. Christensen said the event will take place on June 12, 2021 and run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Concessions will also be sold.
Mayor Rick Norby said the only possible issue would be if baseball was scheduled the same day.
The request was approved by a unanimous vote.
The mayor and council also held a public hearing and voted on a budget amendment to increase the city’s gas and oil severance for the FY2020 annual budget. Council members unanimously approved an increase of $6,218.