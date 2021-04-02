The Sidney Mayor and Council will meet on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
According to the agenda, Carol Pierce will discuss a Moose Park Memorial to be held on July 25, 2021.
The council will also consider:
A zoning change request by Jayme Kelly. Kelly is requesting a zoning change for property located at 208 2nd Ave. NE, Lots 11 and 12. The properties, currently zoned R-3, would be converted to B-3. A public hearing will be held on the request as well;
Mayor Norby will read a proclamation for National Service Recognition Day
Committee reports will follow
Under new business, the council will discuss a lot aggregation by Lori Johnson. Johnson is asking for a 3-foot side yard variance to extend a garage.
The city attorney will read resolution 3856-SID 101A. This resolution will stop assessments on current owing properties for the remaining two years on the assessment schedule and refund any back tax payments received pursuant to Special Improvement Districts 101A at an appropriate time once revenues have ceased, as determined by the City;
Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz will present the Morrison Maierle Inc Amendment #1 to Task Order #12- 2021 Neilson Halvorson Sewer Rehab
Treasurer Fire Marshal Kale Rasmussen will present Adam Smith as Fire Marshal and Derek Sarta as Deputy Fire Chief MMIA Employee benefit rates will be discussed.