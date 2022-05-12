Sidney City Council members met on May 2 and discussed an amendment to the zoning ordinance, approved an appointment to the zoning/planning board, heard a proclamation for Motorcycle Awareness Month and approved two recommendations by committees.
Council members heard the reading of a proclamation amend the city’s zoning ordinance to mirror changes in the state’s laws by City Attorney Thomas Kalil.
Council members approved by unanimous vote a change to Title 11, Chapters 10 and 14, Zoning Regulations, of the City Code §11.10.4 to add Single-family Residences as an allowable use for B-1 Conditional; and also added Single-family residences as an allowable use for §11.14.4 Allowed Uses M – I Conditional.
Mayor Rick Norby recommended the appointment of Travis Rosaaen to the City/County Planning Board. A motion was made by Alderman Frank DiFonzo and seconded by Alderwoman Kysa Rasmussen. Voting in favor were Alderman Ken Koffler, Alderman Joe Stevenson, Alderwoman Kali Godfrey and Alderwoman Tami Christensen.
Mayor Norby also read a proclamation by ABATE ( recognizing May as Motorcycle Awareness Month. The proclamation recognized the efforts by ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) to promote motorcycle safety, education and awareness to high school drivers education programs as well as the general public in Sidney and the state of Montana.
The proclamation encouraged motorcyclists to join in actively promoting the safe operation of motorcycles as well as motorcycle safety, education, awareness and respect for the citizens of Sidney and the state.
The proclamation also urged all roadway users to unite in the safe sharing of roadways within the city of Sidney and throughout the state of Montana.
Norby also stated that he couldn’t be more proud of what the Lone Tree Chapter does for the community.
The proclamation received a unanimous vote of approval from council members.
The Water and Sewer Committee discussed the 9th Avenue SW sewer extension. Public Works Director Jeff Hintz stated that the cost estimate of this project will be around $150,000.00 for residential and businesses to tie into the existing sewer line that is already there. Aotion was made for Hintz to send out letters to the residents on 9th AVE SW and received a unanimous vote.
The Street and Alley Committee discussed the 4th Avenue street project. Alderman DiFonzo stated that Sidney Schools will pay $130,000 or up to half of the total cost of the project. Hintz stated that he and Mr. Mayer had been in touch with MDU and Mid-Rivers Communications about utility lines. MDU has five poles that will have to be moved and will cost $5,000-7,000. They may or may not go underground with the lines. Hintz said that Mid-Rivers Communications will work with the city on sliding the lines back. There is no cost estimate from Mid-Rivers Communications. A motion was made to approve the project. The vote was unanimous.