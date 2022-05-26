Sidney fifth-grade students took a field trip to the Flags of Honor room at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 25. Originating in Sidney in 1965, the Flags of Honor program stores and cares for 650 deceased veterans’ casket flags. Included on display inside the flag room are flags representing Civil War, Spanish American War, and WWI veterans, as well as Sidney native Governor Donald Nutter’s flag.
Fifth graders explored the flag room, locating the governor’s flag, flags of family members, flags from specific wars and the five flags displayed representing female veterans.
Following the tour of the facility, Flags of Honor caretaker Violet Tharp demonstrated to fifth graders the proper flag-folding technique and explained the meaning behind each fold made. Tharp explained that how the flag is carried, how it is held as it is being folded, and the direction of each fold is important and signifies respect for the flag. The stars should be held in the folder’s left hand and the tension should be kept tight to ensure a successful fold.
“If you haven’t seen a military funeral, they are so sharp and the flag just snaps at every fold,” Tharp told the fifth graders.
For touring the facility, students received a flag etiquette book and 6-inch rulers featuring U.S. presidents on the back.