Election-day voter registration back on as Montana Supreme Court reverses preliminary ruling (copy)

Local elections and participation are key to a functional community.

 Metro

It will soon be that time again, the time to use your voice by voting in the election! Although this will not be a Federal Election, and therefore you won’t see non-stop news coverage, campaign adds, and funding requests, I have to say this is a VERY important election. When speaking to the high school students I like to ask, what are the chances you will ever meet or get to take an issue directly to the President, Congressman, Governor or for a lot of us even a State Representative? Meanwhile the City Council and Mayor are people that you not only can but do run into at the grocery store and discuss issues and solutions. These are the positions that are trusted to manage departments that literally touch you in every aspect of your daily life. Local elections and participation are key to a functional community.

In 2023 the City of Sidney has three council positions open for election.



Tags

Load comments