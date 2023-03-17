It will soon be that time again, the time to use your voice by voting in the election! Although this will not be a Federal Election, and therefore you won’t see non-stop news coverage, campaign adds, and funding requests, I have to say this is a VERY important election. When speaking to the high school students I like to ask, what are the chances you will ever meet or get to take an issue directly to the President, Congressman, Governor or for a lot of us even a State Representative? Meanwhile the City Council and Mayor are people that you not only can but do run into at the grocery store and discuss issues and solutions. These are the positions that are trusted to manage departments that literally touch you in every aspect of your daily life. Local elections and participation are key to a functional community.
In 2023 the City of Sidney has three council positions open for election.
The City of Sidney is separated by population into three wards. Per City Code, each ward is represented by two elected council members that serve 4-year terms. Each ward has their council members term staggered so that every 2 years the City Council has one position for each ward up for election. The current Council members who are up for re-election, if they so choose to run again, are Joe Stevenson (Ward 1), Kali Godfrey (Ward 2) and Tami Christensen (Ward 3).
Qualifications and duties are detailed in City Code 1-10-2 and 1-10-3-1. To qualify to run for the position of “alderman” or City Council member, you must reside in the ward you which to represent and you must meet state/federal requirement of being at least 18 years of age. Duties include attending all meetings of council, passing ordinances and resolutions and the “investigation and study of work done for the city according to the committees upon which they may severally be appointed”. Council members sit on three council committees, chairing one each year. There is a rotation set in the Council policy and procedures that details the yearly committee assignments.
If you are interested in running for one of the open council positions, you must file with the Richland County Election Office between April 20 and June 19, 2023. There is a filling fee of $30.00.
For details on which ward you reside in, specifics on City Council duties, committee assignments, and/or their expectations and procedures, please contact City Hall at 406-433-2809. The regularly scheduled City Council meetings are on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month (Tuesday if Monday is a Federal Holiday) and all agenda’s and packet information can be found on the City of Sidney website.