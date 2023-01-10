SIDNEY HEALTH CENTER

Sidney Health Center saw a busy 2022 with 193 babies delivered at the hospital - 103 boys and 90 girls. December was the busiest month, with 27 births recorded. 

Sidney Health Center's obstetrician gynecologists provided several services to women in the MonDak region including preconception counseling, genetic screening and diagnosis and management of low-risk and high-risk pregnancies, deliveries and follow-up care. 



