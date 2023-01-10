Sidney Health Center saw a busy 2022 with 193 babies delivered at the hospital - 103 boys and 90 girls. December was the busiest month, with 27 births recorded.
Sidney Health Center's obstetrician gynecologists provided several services to women in the MonDak region including preconception counseling, genetic screening and diagnosis and management of low-risk and high-risk pregnancies, deliveries and follow-up care.
The hospital features Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) rooms that are equipped with Hill-Rom birthing beds. During labor, women can receive pain medications and trained and experienced staff are available 24/7.
Pre-delivery and post-delivery support is also offered through free One-Day Childbirth classes and a new Nurture Nest Cafe service.
The childbirth classes are offered four times per year, with the first one in 2023 scheduled for March 4. Registered nurse instructors review relaxation, anatomy and physiology of childbirth, types of deliveries, anesthesia, breastfeeding and child care.
Nurture Nest Cafe services are held monthly in the Sidney Health Center OB/GYN clinic waiting room. Parents can bring their child in for a weigh-in and to have a nurse answer questions. This service is also free of charge and is offered for babies up to one year old.
More information about the Sidney Health Center obstetric department can be obtained at www.sidneyhealthcenter.org or by calling 406-488-2146.