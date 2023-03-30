Stephanie Green, FNP

Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Stephanie Green, Family Nurse Practitioner to the medical staff. She joins the general surgery office, working closely with surgeons, Dr. Peter Deveaux and Dr. Deborah Harris.

As a nurse practitioner in general surgery, Stephanie supports the surgeons in their respective practices by assessing patients and providing education related to surgical procedures. This includes pre-op and post-op appointments, assisting with surgical procedures and following up with surgical inpatients at the hospital.



