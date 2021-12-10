The Sidney Herald has welcomed aboard a new correspondent, Lisa Stephens, to help with feature stories as well as other assignments as needed. Lisa has already proven to be a valuable member of the editorial staff, producing two feature stories and is currently working on additional assignments. She has also been tasked with writing many of the stories readers will see in the upcoming 2022 Progress edition.
Lisa is originally from Calhoun, Georgia (adding a second Georgia native to the Herald staff along with editor Mark Berryman).
“I grew up in a tiny town in Northwest Georgia called Calhoun and my husband and I met when we were in school. We met in school. We fell in love. We were friends. We were not friends. Back and forth throughout school,” said Lisa.
The two did end up together and were married. Within six months of the marriage her husband, John, received a job offer in Michigan. “So, two tiny town country kids moved to Michigan for his job,” said Lisa. The couple lived in Michigan for almost ten years when John changed jobs and the family moved to Williston, North Dakota.
While they still reside in Williston, the family also has a connection to Sidney. “We met a family that went to church as Sidney Assembly of God,” said Lisa. The couple attended the church for an event and are still active in the church today.
Lisa said faith is very important to the family, “It’s probably number one in any decisions we make,” said Lisa.
They have a son, Peter, who is now five years old.
Lisa has always had a passion for small business and dreams of being an entrepreneur one day. “I have dreams of being a business owner one day. I love that people can get an idea in their head and they go for it,” said Lisa. She said she began having business ideas at a very young age and started her college career in that field. “I started in a business management class but it was more corporate focused and was not my thing.”
Lisa dropped the class and pulled out for the semester. It was at that time she and John got married and then moved. “Life got going and college got left back there,” said Lisa. She worked in retail and preschool while in Michigan.
She has always had a passion for writing and has always written. “I’ve been writing for as long as I first figured out how to write,” said Lisa. She kept journals in middle school and has also written two children’s books, one which is currently in the process of being published. She has also just finished writing a book that goes along with the one being published.
She and her husband worked as children’s pastors in Michigan and she wrote the lessons that John used to teach.
“Writing as a career, well I’m just getting started,” said Lisa.
Her life hasn’t always been as fun and adventurous as some may think. Lisa struggled with an eating disorder which almost took her life about three years ago. Even so, Lisa found solace in writing. “I ended up admitting it and looking at it as what it was and went to a center,” said Lisa. “I was there about three months and while I was there I went to a lot of therapies and figured a lot of things out and discovered more and more that by writing something that brings me to life. That’s when I decided I needed to pursue this writing thing.”
Since that revelation Lisa said writing has become a big part of who she is and she hopes it will be a part of her career.
We, here at the Sidney Herald hope that her career includes writing for this newspaper for a long, long time.
You can reach Lisa at lisacb21@gmail.com