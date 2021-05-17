It was a night to look back on 50 years of history with the Sidney Lion’s Club. The club began with 30 members in 1971 and a half-century later is still going strong.
Along with looking all the way back to the beginning of the club, many of those attending embraced the 70’s theme and donned bell bottoms, sunglasses, gold chains and headbands, making the event even more fun.
The event was attended by current and former members of the club who all came together to reminisce, swap stories and celebrate the historic occasion.
The event featured a short greeting by Tony Sundsted, the founder of the Sidney Lion’s Club and the club’s first president; keynote speaker Craig Price, who recounted a number of memories from the past 50 years through memory as well as a powerpoint presentation filled with photos and newspaper clippings over the years; a congratulatory speech by District Governor Mike Collins; and presentations by Leo Club president Sarah Karanjai and Leo Club historian Noah Khyl.
A number of pins were handed out and a few more raffled off (and we all know how Lions treasure those pins), and a few other awards were presented as well.
After opening remarks by current president Ray Carlson, Raleigh Peck offered a handful of toasts. A prayer was then offered by Eric Beenken prior to dinner, which was catered by Leroy Strasheim.
Carlson was also presented with a “sparky” award for his service, which included a plaque with a spark plug attached.
Raffle prizes were the handed out.
The evening ended with music and dancing as The Relics played familiar tunes.