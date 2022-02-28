Secure & Encrypted
Rebecca Curtis
The Sidney Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 15 year old girl.
The missing girl, Rebecca Curtis, was last seen this morning (2/28/2022) on 5th St. SE apparently walking to school, however, she did not arrive at school.
Rebecca is 5'6" tall, 120 lbs., thin build, long dark brown hair, brown eyes.
Rebecca was last seen wearing black muckboots, jean-style leggings and black skirt, orange sweatshirt with a navy blue jacket, red stocking hat, and a teal colored backpack.
At this time officials believe Curtis is a runaway.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Rebecca Curtis please contact the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.
