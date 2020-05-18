During the brief Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees special session agenda on Monday, May 18, many policies were adopted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Because we didn't go back to school, we had to adopt these policies," Sidney Public Schools Superintendent Monte Silk said. "If we had gone back to school, then we would have had only three to four policies to adopt because students would have been at school. But because students are doing online, offsite learning, exterior graduation on the grounds, we had to adopt Policy 1903."
Policy 1903 deals with meetings and gatherings. It stipulates that any public school-related meetings or gatherings shall not be held without prior authorization of the board of trustees.
The meetings and gatherings referred to events on school property; specifically, option two relates to outdoor meeting venues like the football field (Swanson Field) for the Sidney High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 24 and other open areas designated by the trustees.
Another policy that was adopted was Policy 1905, which dealt with social distancing.
"If we had a blended model and we had some students choose not to go to school because they're afraid of social closeness, we would socially distance the students as much as possible in separate rooms within designated areas," Silk said. "For secondary schools, we'll use a Restructured Bell Schedule, minimizing student interaction in common areas, and visitors of the school must maintain a six feet distance."
Also included in that policy is a directive about masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) that Silk acknowledged were not mandatory.
"Option two says staff and students may wear a mask while present in any building, and that's the only line you need to look at; it's just an option; it does not have to be required."
There were nine total policies up for adoption, all of which were passed unanimously by the board. However, they're all reportedly hoping that these policies won't be needed sooner rather than later.
"I want to make sure you all understand that if we go back to regular school, all the 1900 policies series go away," Silk said. “It will actually be under 1900 series and the model policies on the web page and they’ll go away when we go back to school.”