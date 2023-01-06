Sidney Logo
This school year, all 6th-12th grade students at Sidney Public Schools in Sidney, MT will have the opportunity to participate in a computerized screening for mental health and suicide risk. MERET Solutions, a leader in the development of digital, self-reported screening tools, created the screener – which takes less than 15 minutes to complete. The screening will be provided to all students for free by the Rural Behavioral Health Institute (RBHI), a nonprofit in Park County, MT though a generous grant from the Arthur M. Blank West Philanthropies.

This year, the screening will be offered to all students in grades 6-12 in the district. Local school and healthcare officials hope it will become a regular addition to the array of routine universal student screenings already in use to monitor academic skill, height, weight, vision, hearing, and dental health.



