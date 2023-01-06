This school year, all 6th-12th grade students at Sidney Public Schools in Sidney, MT will have the opportunity to participate in a computerized screening for mental health and suicide risk. MERET Solutions, a leader in the development of digital, self-reported screening tools, created the screener – which takes less than 15 minutes to complete. The screening will be provided to all students for free by the Rural Behavioral Health Institute (RBHI), a nonprofit in Park County, MT though a generous grant from the Arthur M. Blank West Philanthropies.
This year, the screening will be offered to all students in grades 6-12 in the district. Local school and healthcare officials hope it will become a regular addition to the array of routine universal student screenings already in use to monitor academic skill, height, weight, vision, hearing, and dental health.
The school will send home a letter to parents of eligible students describing the new health screening and soliciting feedback. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, all students may benefit from mental health screening and supports, particularly at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has required isolation and extensive alteration of traditional social supports.
School officials anticipate that the new screening will indicate that many students are experiencing mental well-being, but that some students could benefit from follow-up support. Without screening, students needing support might otherwise go unnoticed.
Mental health issues are treatable, particularly when detected early by screening or reporting. In much the same way as early detection and treatment of cavities can prevent more serious, long-term, dental health issues, early detection and treatment of mental health issues can have long-term, positive impact.
Large-scale studies repeatedly indicate that screening DOES NOT increase suicide risk. Just like other health and academic screenings, mental health screening can detect problems. It does not cause them. Additionally, regular screening allows schools to assess whether what they are doing to improve health and learning outcomes is working.
A designated school staff member will receive results immediately after students complete screening. Results may reveal that a small number of students need immediate support. In these cases, the school staff member will contact parents the day of the screening to lead them through the school’s crisis response plan. If the school staff member is unable to contact parents, the student will remain under observation until either parents can be contacted or the student can be referred to emergency healthcare for evaluation. All efforts will be made to protect student privacy.
The District and its community health care and mental health provider partners have worked together to develop a suite of interventions delivered by responsible, trained, licensed professional practitioners. Thus, support for students in need will be available on-site as well as via community providers.
Sidney Public Schools is excited to provide this opportunity and will look for ways to expand this program in the future. Mental health and wellness of our students is a huge priority and this screener allows us to provide resources to students in need.