School starts back up this week for Sidney Public Schools, and with the school year starting, there is a lot to keep in mind.
On top of that, the SPS Board of Trustees covered a lot of topics at its most recent meeting, and one thing the board approved will be taking effect in the coming weeks.
Here are a few things to know as SPS gets ready to start the 2021-2022 school year.
Obsolete Property SaleAt the SPS board meeting on Monday, August 9, one of the things the board approved was a resolution for selling property that the district will no longer use.
In the disposal of property resolution, which is available for viewing on the district’s website, it states, “Sidney Public Schools has found that the following district equipment is obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for school purposes.”
It then lists a heap of items, including computers, toys and games, copiers, books, kitchen/cafeteria equipment and old classroom supplies, to name a few things.
In the resolution, it states that SPS shall put the real property on the open market, advertise the property as being for sale and sell it if a qualified buyer makes an acceptable offer.
The resolution also states that this notice will be posted in three different places within the district. Fourteen days after this resolution has been posted and published, it shall be effective.
If no taxpayer appeals this resolution prior to September 1, the resolution will take effect after those 14 days. If an appeal is made, it may take longer to go in effect.
School StartsOn Wednesday, August 18, the school year will officially begin for Sidney Public Schools.
Sidney students and staff are going back to a more normal school day, as masks are no longer required throughout the district. The Board of Trustees said social distancing will still be practiced where possible, but the school day will look normal again.
Not much is different in the first few days of school, however, one thing to keep in mind is that there is a school day on Friday, August 20.
Typically there is no school on Fridays, but this Friday there will be. There will only be a few Fridays throughout the year where there is school, so watch for those days when they come.