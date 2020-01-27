Casey Monroe Burgess of Sidney appeared in Seventh Judicial District Court on Monday, Jan. 27, on a charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and a charge of endangering the safety and welfare of a child, also a felony.
Burgess, 26, entered not guilty pleas to both charges during his initial court appearance. Burgess is accused of possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle he was a passenger in on Nov. 11, 2019. He was also charged with endangering the safety and welfare of two children, purportedly his niece and nephew.
If convicted, Burgess faces a maximum prison sentence of up to five years and a $50,000 fine for each charge, to run concurrently.
Burgess is currently incarcerated in the Richland County jail on prior charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 1. In that incident, he is accused of threatening to harm two victims with a knife and of hitting another person in the face with an object.
In a court appearance on Jan. 13, Burgess pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from the alleged incident, which occurred at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Sidney Police Department responded to a report of a man with a knife at a residence, and Burgess was subsequently taken into custody at that time.
Burgess, who was represented by an attorney on Jan. 27, remains incarcerated. The judge ordered Burgess to appear for a status hearing on June 22 for the recent charges of drug possession and allegedly endangering the safety and welfare of two children.
In addition, Burgess was scheduled in court for an omnibus hearing on Feb. 10 for the previous charges related to allegations that he threatened victims with a knife and hit another person with an object.